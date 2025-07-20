Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $723,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 305,497 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $8,453,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

