Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $737,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.