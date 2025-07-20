Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

