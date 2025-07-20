Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 98.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $136.39 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,313.73. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

