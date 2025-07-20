Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 460,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.