Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $390,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

WNS Stock Up 0.2%

WNS stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.