Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $480,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $227.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

