Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $689,000 Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $34,168,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $10,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $6,546,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

