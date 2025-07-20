Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $732,000 Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 4.3%

CYTK stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $67,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,993.60. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,977.12. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,751 shares of company stock worth $2,217,761. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.