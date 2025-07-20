Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $798,000 Investment in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,294 shares of company stock valued at $118,670,500. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $475.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

