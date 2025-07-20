Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 10,570 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UE opened at $19.27 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

