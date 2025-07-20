Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 1,060 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 84.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1%

COF stock opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

