Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 18,639 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 238.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $6,058,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $5,613,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of THS stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78 and a beta of 0.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

