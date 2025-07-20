Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.56 and its 200 day moving average is $320.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $346.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

