Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.02 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.