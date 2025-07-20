Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,704 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.45.

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $706,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,820.10. The trade was a 26.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,891.22. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.82, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

