Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,396 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.51. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.