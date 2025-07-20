Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.80. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.