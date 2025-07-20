Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 10,822 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $1,954,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 24.2% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

