Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,276 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after acquiring an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Docusign by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

