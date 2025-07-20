Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 41,115 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 572.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $86,588.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,896. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.24 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

