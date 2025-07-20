Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 5,201 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.