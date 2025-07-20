Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,350 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $356.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.06 and a 200 day moving average of $370.53. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $296.56 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

