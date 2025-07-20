Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $628,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KO opened at $69.88 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

