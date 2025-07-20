Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $809,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trex by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.84 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.