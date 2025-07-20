Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 180.6% during the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 27,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

