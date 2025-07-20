Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,936.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,938.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.50.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

