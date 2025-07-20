Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 113,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 38.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

