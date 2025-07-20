Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $7,473,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 349,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 128,389 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.