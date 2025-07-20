ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 69 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

