Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $227,646. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

