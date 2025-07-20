Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,743 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 1,545.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 369,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 250,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,211,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Home BancShares

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

