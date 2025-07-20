Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $205,641,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.05.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $777.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $846.17 and a 200-day moving average of $862.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

