Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Everus Construction Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $365,965,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,337,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,131,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

