Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

