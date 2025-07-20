Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $650,552.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,066,745.22. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,523. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

