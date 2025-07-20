FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

