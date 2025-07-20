Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 31589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

