Financial Analysis: Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Caleres has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Caleres shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Caleres pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Caleres and Yue Yuen Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.72 billion 0.17 $107.25 million $2.40 5.73 Yue Yuen Industrial $8.18 billion 0.30 $392.42 million N/A N/A

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Caleres.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caleres and Yue Yuen Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Caleres currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Caleres’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caleres is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Caleres and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.11% 14.94% 4.68% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Caleres beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, samedelman.co.uk, allenedmonds.com, allenedmonds.ca, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men’s footwear, apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; women’s footwear under the Bzees brand; and women’s footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

