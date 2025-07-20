First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Insider Activity

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $16.91 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 19.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial



First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

