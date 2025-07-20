Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 775.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $57.78 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

