Gail Boudreaux Acquires 8,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.52 and its 200 day moving average is $395.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.41 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.