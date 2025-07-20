GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $64.78. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 1,828,567 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

