Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 18.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,690.77. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,379 shares of company stock worth $691,213. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.