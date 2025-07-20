Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.92. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.2374 per share. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

