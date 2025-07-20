Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.74 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

