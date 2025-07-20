Head to Head Analysis: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 26.37% 16.01% 1.74% Old National Bancorp 18.74% 9.98% 1.14%

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.71 billion 5.03 $526.33 million $4.20 15.39 Old National Bancorp $1.93 billion 3.78 $539.19 million $1.72 13.30

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Old National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 6 0 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

