Head-To-Head Comparison: Farmhouse (FMHS) & Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Farmhouse alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A -$460,000.00 -0.28 Farmhouse Competitors $36.31 billion $1.80 billion 15.03

Farmhouse’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Farmhouse Competitors 9.53% 13.75% 4.30%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Farmhouse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Farmhouse has a beta of 26.72, indicating that its share price is 2,572% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse’s competitors have a beta of 2.11, indicating that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmhouse competitors beat Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Farmhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.