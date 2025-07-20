Head to Head Survey: Saab (SAABY) vs. Its Peers

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Saab to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Saab has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saab’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Saab alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Saab pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Saab pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Saab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saab 7.14% 12.81% 4.86% Saab Competitors -42.24% -0.43% 3.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saab $6.03 billion $394.58 million 72.28 Saab Competitors $3.46 billion $265.08 million 91.34

Saab has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Saab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saab 1 0 0 1 2.50 Saab Competitors 351 1824 2808 98 2.52

As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Saab’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saab has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Saab rivals beat Saab on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.