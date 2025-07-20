Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) Chairman Sells $17,985,035.00 in Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heico Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:HEI.A opened at $253.44 on Friday. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

